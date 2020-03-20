ELLSWORTH — On an otherwise quiet Thursday morning, one can find Dennis and Cindy Baird working at Ellsworth Elementary School’s laminating machine.

The retired couple come in every Thursday and volunteer to do laminating projects, so teachers don’t have to take time out of their prep hours to do it themselves.

"I've been trained in on the laminator, and teachers if they have anything that needs laminating they put them down in the office and Cindy and I take them up there and laminate them," Dennis said. "Some want them cut out and some of them don't, so that's pretty much what we do."

The main reason for them doing so is due to the complex nature of the machine itself.

"The school doesn't really want everybody running the laminator that hasn't been trained in on it," he added.

Some things him and Cindy work on for teachers include laminating the covers of books the young students make and cutting them out, so then the kids can put them together. Some other things they put together are learning tools the teachers will use in class, such as flashcards and games.

Of course, everything needs a beginning, with them first volunteering at the school about five years ago as a way to get out of the house. Dennis is of the opinion that it’s far best to get out and do something with a purpose each day.

"It keeps me walking. I sort of believe that if you sit at home and watch TV and sit on the couch, you probably won't live very long," he said. "I believe in getting out and keeping busy."

But if you had to ask him and Cindy about the biggest reason for them coming to the school each week, it would be seeing their elementary age grandchildren.

"Our kids have long since passed through the school system, but we do have our granddaughters," Dennis said. "One is in first and one's in third at the elementary school where we do the laminating, so we get to see them every once in a while."

For Cindy that also means getting to see kids she cared for a few years ago.

"I did daycare for a while, so I see them as they're growing up," she said.