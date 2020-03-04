HUDSON, Wis. — Baby Abram (Abe) was determined to have a birthday to remember, and arrived on February 29, according to a press release from the Hudson Hospital.

He was the only Leap Day baby at Hudson Hospital this year.

Parents McKenzie and Luke Bakkum said they wanted to avoid a Leap Day baby.

“I didn’t want a Leap Year baby due to deciding when his birthday would be in the in-between years, but baby had his mind made up about when he was coming,” McKenzie Bakkum said.

Abe arrived at 3:01 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.