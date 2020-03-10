ELLSWORTH -- Old friends flipped through photo books inside the Rush River Trail Riders clubhouse on Saturday. They laughed and smiled while reminiscing about early memories of the club.

RRTR original members, current members and Wisconsin state Rep. Warren Petryk celebrated the Pierce County snowmobile club’s 50th anniversary with cake, food, vintage snowmobiles and vintage snowmobile suits.

Lester Hines was one of the original members and was the oldest member who attended Saturday’s event. The 92-year-old recalls the first club meeting held in early March 1970 at the El Paso Town Hall. He says he and his brother were among the 15 people who attended.

The club would go on to gain more members, at which point they had to make a membership cap. A waiting list was created.

“It’s just a wonderful place,” Lester said. “Everybody likes coming here.”

One of Lester’s highlights throughout his five-decade membership, was receiving a plaque for the most snowmobiles per family. He says each of his five sons had a snowmobile. Lester fondly remembers making hamburgers in the clubhouse, playing cards and getting to know other members.

On Saturday, several members spent their time looking at old clubhouse photos, including pictures from when they began building. Members helped put together the clubhouse -- flooring, wall, roof and all. The original outhouse is still on the property, however an indoor bathroom was added.

“Yeah, the ladies like that a lot better,” Joseph Hines said as he smiled. Joseph is Lester’s oldest son. He remembers helping out at the clubhouse and tending to the clubhouse’s bar

Petryk awarded the club with a plaque marking the special milestone on behalf of the Legislature.

“Thank you on behalf of all the people, all 58,000 that I represent across western Wisconsin. I thank you so much for your work. this is an awesome day for you to celebrate,” Petryk said.

