Sgt. First Class Lance Garrick and the Hiawatha Valley Family - Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiative recently received a commendation from Minnesota House of Representatives Committee on Rules and Legislative Administration.

The proclamation specifically cited Garrick and his wife, Renee, for the “significant time and energy to piece together the story of Corporal Gudmund ‘Sunny’ Johnson Jr., a Korean war veteran whose remains were returned unidentified in 1954 before eventually being correctly identified and returned to his family on August 27, 2019.”

Garrick served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1983 to 2001, and the proclamation was signed on Nov. 26, 2019, by Rep. Melissa Hortman, House speaker ; Ryan Winkler, chair of the Rules and legislative Administration; and Rep. Barb Haley of Red Wing, state representative for District 21A.