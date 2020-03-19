HUDSON — Hudson firefighter Tom Barthman was, fittingly, returning from a fire call when he received the news he was being honored as the Firefighter of the Year by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association.

Barthman was one of three firefighters recognized in the state.

“It was overwhelming,” Barthman said of the news.

The honor reflects on the entire Hudson Fire Department, he said.

“It’s very difficult to be chosen for an individual award for something that is completely and positively a team sport,” Barthman said.

Barthman has served 26 years with the Hudson Fire Department, first for a year in 1989 and then again starting in 1995. He's spent 42 years in public service.

“I’ve been lucky to do public safety my whole life,” Barthman said.

His efforts in public safety extend outside volunteering as well. His day job has always been in the sector, starting at age 18. He’s worked for fire and EMS departments, as well as a stint in law enforcement. He currently works with St. Croix County Emergency Communications as a 911 telecommunicator, and has been in that role since 1988.

“All the while doing fire and EMS on the side,” Barthman said.

He doesn't quite know why he wanted to join the field in the first place. Barthman had no family in it at the time, though his father became a firefighter after Barthman did.

“I always hold that over him,” he joked.

Still, he was drawn to it.

“It seemed to be a good fit,” Barthman said.

It can be difficult both working and volunteering in public safety, and maintaining other aspects of his life, Barthman said.

“It’s a difficult balance between your job, your family, the fire department and EMS,” he said.

And the fire department has plenty to keep them busy, from the day-to-day work to training.

“It’s like a big business,” he said.

Barthman has been involved with training over the years, including at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and Century College.

Barthman has also been an advocate for occupational health and safety for firefighters. Decontamination after exposure to carcinogens is an important piece of that, and there has been a national push for it as well, Barthman said.

His involvement in the various facets has helped him get out and see different departments and get to know new people.

“It drives my wife crazy, I know someone everywhere we go,” Barthman said.

After 25 years with the Hudson Fire Department, Barthman said specific memories don’t stick out. What he remember most are the events, rather than the calls. Usually, they see people on their worst days, but these days are different.

“To see people when we’re not busy and they’re having a good day, is one of the most satisfying things we get to do,” he said.

Barthman said there’s truth to the idea that there’s strength in numbers.

“You do see it all over the course of all these years,” he said, “But you do it together.”

Barthman plans to continue his work with the Hudson Fire Department for as long as he’s able, transition to behind the scenes work as needed.

“They can’t get rid of me,” he said.