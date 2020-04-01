HUDSON -- Hudson area resident Floyd Foslien has returned home from an international Pacific Princess cruise which was interrupted by coronavirus concerns. To his surprise, he said he was not required to isolate himself or answer questions about possible contact after reentering the country through the San Francisco airport.

“They looked at my passport and welcomed me back home. Both San Francisco and Minneapolis airports were nearly deserted and there were no lines. I just gathered my checked baggage and went home,” Foslien said.

Since reintegrating in his Troy township home late March 22, Foslien said he has elected to remain inside and only engaged with his daughters. He has felt no symptoms.

Foslien was one of 600 passengers on what he hoped would be the cruise-of-a-lifetime manned by 350 crew members. The cruise was scheduled to sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 5 to the Indian Ocean and on to Australia, but plans were interrupted and the ship changed route.

While no one exhibited signs of illness onboard and no one had contact with those on land with COVID-19 cases, Foslien said, the ship was not allowed to disembark and floated on the Indian Ocean for over a couple weeks.

“Passengers are calmly accepting our fate since we have no choice but to believe that the cruise line is making the most reasonable decisions,” Foslien said March 12 in an email.

During that time, cruise activities continued.

“Lectures on various subjects of interest are scheduled daily as are movies, crafts, musical instrument lessons, games, etc. Cards, bible study, reading, and, of course, great quantities of food are served. There’s a swimming pool and two hot tubs with deck chairs available to get a suntan as you wish,” Foslien wrote March 21.

Crews supplied and refueled the ship at different stops along the way, but no one was allowed to leave until around March 22 though some stayed behind.

“About 100 passengers decided to stay onboard until the ship docks in Los Angeles in about a month. They will not be allowed to disembark until Los Angeles,” Foslien said.

Foslien was finally able to leave the ship March 21 and fly from Perth, Australia, to Sydney, Australia, and then Wisconsin via San Francisco and Minneapolis-St. Paul airports.