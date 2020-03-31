HAMMOND, Wis. — In the midst of all the madness and fear that is COVID-19, the sun chose Monday, March 30, 2020, to shine warmly at a time when it was most sincerely appreciated by Sammie Criego and her family.

St. Croix Central Elementary student Sammie Criego has been battling cancer since 2018. Sammie Criego watches with her parents, Todd and Patty Criego, as community members parade in their vehicles displaying signs of support on Monday, March 30, 2020. Photo by Kelsey Gillis
At 11 a.m. a parade of more than 200 cars and trucks filled with well wishers -- some of whom did not know Sammie personally, unable to shake her hand or give her a hug, socially distanced in their cars and trucks -- expressed in magic marker, construction paper, crayons, glue and glitter their heart-felt love and support for Sammie.

On Monday morning, more than 200 cars and trucks filled with well wishers expressed their love and support as they paraded past Sammie Criego in Hammond, Wisconsin. Photo by Kelsey Gillis
Windows down, moms and dads, brothers and sisters, neighbors and pets, deputies and firefighters it felt like the whole town and then some -- cheered and waved at the heroine wrapped from head to toe in blankets and quilts taking it all in from the best seat in the house, her wheelchair parked street side surrounded by family and friends.

Signs, cheers and waves take the place of hugs during the COVID-19 pandemic as Hammond area residents parade past Sammie Criego, who has terminal cancer. Photo by Kelsey Gillis
Sammie's sister Kelsey Gillis shared what the morning meant to Sammie.

"As soon as she saw the first vehicle, Rick Coltrain in his police car with lights on, come down the road, she began crying and put her head in her hands. I'm sure she was so thankful but also probably couldn't believe that this was all for her. She waved and yelled "thank you" and "love you" to every car and truck that passed by! She deserved something so grand. In a time where we cannot hug or visit with our loved ones, this was the next best thing," Kelsey said.

Hammond, a Wisconsin village of about 2,000 people, put on a parade for cancer warrior Sammie Criego, complete with police and fire vehicles. Photo by Kelsey Gillie
St. Croix Central Elementary School student Sammie Criego has been battling cancer since 2018. She and her family recently made the difficult decision to end treatments and begin hospice care. If it were another time, Sammie would be receiving all of her supporters’ love and hugs in person, but it is a different moment in history, so glue and glitter, thoughts and prayers had to suffice for now.

Greysen Jacobs joined hundreds of well wishers cheering on St. Croix Central Elementary student and cancer warrior Sammie Criego. Photo by Kelsey Gillis
Monday, it was Sammie’s moment and in it she showed all of us how much we need each other especially now.

