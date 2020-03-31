HAMMOND, Wis. — In the midst of all the madness and fear that is COVID-19, the sun chose Monday, March 30, 2020, to shine warmly at a time when it was most sincerely appreciated by Sammie Criego and her family.

At 11 a.m. a parade of more than 200 cars and trucks filled with well wishers -- some of whom did not know Sammie personally, unable to shake her hand or give her a hug, socially distanced in their cars and trucks -- expressed in magic marker, construction paper, crayons, glue and glitter their heart-felt love and support for Sammie.

Windows down, moms and dads, brothers and sisters, neighbors and pets, deputies and firefighters it felt like the whole town and then some -- cheered and waved at the heroine wrapped from head to toe in blankets and quilts taking it all in from the best seat in the house, her wheelchair parked street side surrounded by family and friends.

Sammie's sister Kelsey Gillis shared what the morning meant to Sammie.

"As soon as she saw the first vehicle, Rick Coltrain in his police car with lights on, come down the road, she began crying and put her head in her hands. I'm sure she was so thankful but also probably couldn't believe that this was all for her. She waved and yelled "thank you" and "love you" to every car and truck that passed by! She deserved something so grand. In a time where we cannot hug or visit with our loved ones, this was the next best thing," Kelsey said.

St. Croix Central Elementary School student Sammie Criego has been battling cancer since 2018. She and her family recently made the difficult decision to end treatments and begin hospice care. If it were another time, Sammie would be receiving all of her supporters’ love and hugs in person, but it is a different moment in history, so glue and glitter, thoughts and prayers had to suffice for now.

Monday, it was Sammie’s moment and in it she showed all of us how much we need each other especially now.

