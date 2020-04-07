RIVER FALLS -- Henry Simons's first idea to help people was simple, but costly: buy everyone's groceries in River Falls.

Henry's mother, Roxy Simons, told her 5-year-old son weeks ago that maybe something else could be done.

So Henry thought about the lemonade stand he started last year. Instead of selling lemonade and cookies though, he'd set up a mobile pantry in his front lawn where people could take and give at their own leisure.

Over it's short time occupying their front yard, Roxy said she's been surprised at the number of people who have stopped by and donated to Hungry Henry's mobile food pantry.

The food pantry isn't for people that are dealing with financial hardships, but for everyone, Roxy said.

Henry and his father set up and tear down the food pantry every single day. Weather permitting, they allow the pantry to be set up 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Henry makes sure to disinfect everything that comes in and out of the house as well.

Roxy said they are hesitant to put a timetable on the pantry. With the pandemic rapidly changing, Roxy said they'll monitor how long it will be outside their home.

Roxy added that whenever the pandemic is over, families may still need assistance. Roxy is a stay-at-home mother raising Henry and his brother, with a baby on the way. Roxy's husband's income was cut by 60 percent as his employment was affected, too. They're trying to navigate the unemployment system, but Roxy admits it's difficult.

It's important to the Simons family that options are available for families across River Falls.

“I feel like even if things do start slowing down, there are going to be people struggling financially for the coming months," Roxy said. "We have people coming and going every day.”

Roxy called Henry the "driving force" behind the pantry.

“We joke all the time that Henry is a 40-year-old trapped in a 5-year-old body," Roxy said. "He seems like a really old soul. ... He’s a super awesome kid.”

The pantry has food, personal care items and household goods for people to take or trade. Roxy said Henry recently received a $20 donation and bought puzzles, crosswords and other activities.

The Simons moved to River Falls from the Twin Cities. Roxy said they were a little hesitant to have a significant amount of foot traffic coming by their home, but thus far it's been a terrific experience.

Even the first day the pantry was outside their home, the hand sanitizer the family provided was taken. Once the community learned of this, four people brought bottles of hand sanitizer over to the home to the stolen bottle.

"This community is absolutely amazing," Roxy said about River Falls. The community members that have embraced Henry's vision and sent them support through messages or donating items have warmed their hearts during this difficult time.

Whenever the pantry closes, all items and proceeds will be given to the River Falls Community Food Pantry.

Hungry Henry's mobile food pantry is located at 622 Hazel St.