RIVER FALLS -- While many across the nation are sewing face masks for those who are still in frequent contact with the public, two River Falls High School teachers are printing their way to providing personal protection equipment.

Physics teacher Jared GrothOlson and technology and engineering teacher Ryan Brill along with individuals are taking up the task of 3D printing equipment for area first responders, health care and human services workers.

Their district-approved work is a way for the teachers to return the support the community showed for the April 2018 referendum, both teachers agreed, which gave way for major school construction projects and funded equipment purchases for things like the 3D printers.

“Part of it is being able to give back to the community the way they supported us, trying to support them back,” GrothOlson said. “And really the other thing is just being a maker and being able to tinker with stuff and just wanting to help out. Being isolated at home, it’s like ‘What can I do to help out?’ I don’t want to sit around and just wait for it to be done.”

The 3D printers create headframes that hold a three-hole punch overhead projector transparency sheet which acts as the plastic face shield, protecting the user from contaminated droplets. Along with the face shields, printers are being used to produce clips that hold face mask elastics away from the back of the ears to prevent rubbing.

Brill said his printer can complete the equipment for about six face shields in two hours.

“We’re swimming but we’re just trying to figure things out. So far we’ve had a bunch of good successes,” he added. “Talking with people in counties to set up a small supply chain.”

Brill and GrothOlson are getting the word out to county departments through the Facebook group “ Pierce/St. Croix County PPE ” and streamlining their delivery methods to ensure production doesn't overlap with other local or state agencies' efforts.

Already, River Falls EMS and Pierce County Emergency Management have taken advantage of the teachers’ productivity.

Pierce County Human Services is encouraged by the community effort, Director Ronald Schmidt said.

“We have essential mandated services that do require face-to-face interaction with county residents. We appreciate and are inspired by the creativity of individuals in our community and their willingness to help front line workers. Personal protective equipment shortages are an issue of concern. We have been working closely with Pierce Emergency Management and Pierce Department of Public to access PPE to provide maximum protection to our staff, county residents and the community.”

“We’re just trying to make sure that the processes are in place to where we’re not miscommunicating across the board,” GrothOlson said. “Because we can only do so many in a day or in an hour, we’re just trying to alleviate that stress on the main system where a company orders and they could be back-ordered for a week or two. We’re just trying to fill in while things at the state level are hopefully getting worked out.”