Doug Hanneman's first day as editor of the South Washington County Bulletin was the day after Thanksgiving in 1996. It was snowy, and an older man came in and asked newspaper staff to take a photo of his dog because, he said, the spots on his back looked like Mickey Mouse.

It was this moment that Hanneman realized what kind of work he would be doing: local journalism, where the main objective would be to connect with the community.

"All of a sudden I was given another way of looking at the news," he said.

Hanneman was named Inver Hills Community College's outstanding alumnus of the year for 2020. He studied journalism and human services at Inver Hills in the mid-1970s, leaving the school just one English credit shy of his Associate of Arts degree, according to a profile by Inver Hills News. He was nominated for the honor by Don Parker, a former classmate and part of Inver Hills's communication studies faculty.

Fifteen years before becoming the Bulletin's editor, Hanneman co-founded Good Age (now the monthly magazine Minnesota Good Age) with Parker to keep older adults across the state informed. The publication stemmed from Hanneman's time working for Dakota Area Resources and Transportation for Seniors, which was founded at Inver Hills while he was a student there.

Hanneman's connection with DARTS began with a story he wrote about the organization for the Inver Hills student paper. His interest in human services and gerontology led to an internship and then a full-time job with DARTS.

Hanneman's start at the Bulletin represented a shift away from a niche audience toward a more generalized approach. He credited the reporters he worked with for helping him learn what the community valued and said they "taught each other what was newsworthy." A resident of St. Paul Park at the time of his hiring, Hanneman said he immediately became "much more part of the community" because he was writing about it. The same thing happened in Hutchinson five years later when he became the editor of the Hutchinson Leader, where he stayed until his retirement in 2018.

Both newspapers won awards from the National Newspaper Association and Minnesota Newspaper Association during his tenure.