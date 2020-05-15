HUDSON — Shrinking steps, tilt ladders, the warped wall and a variety of other obstacles faced Hudson Middle School student Lindsey Ferrara as she competed in an episode of the "American Ninja Warrior Junior" show.

Her appearance will air May 22 on Universal Kids Network.

Seventh-grader Ferrara has been involved in the sport for one and a half years.

“It’s really awesome looking back because sometimes I look at old videos and I”m like how did I go from that to be being able to do some of that stuff,” she said.

After Ferrara first heard about it and saw one of the videos, she was interested. She began training at Conquer Ninja Gyms in Woodbury, Minn.

She said she likes the competitiveness of the sport.

“I just like flowing through the air, and you do that with a lot of the obstacles,” she said.

Ferrara was an athlete already, involved in soccer and a variety of sports before she started this.

To qualify for the competition, she submitted an application with a video showing her skill level. More than 11,000 kids applied, and Ferrara was one of 140 chosen.

“I was shocked,” she said.

She traveled to Los Angeles last summer to compete.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said.

The setup had rooms to warm up, as well as the actual course.

“Which was super cool to watch others compete on it, too,” Ferrara said.

The course featured 10 obstacles, including the shrinking and floating steps, the little dipper, spider walls, double tilt ladders, crazy cliffhanger, block run, flying squirrel, wingnut and skyhooks.

“I was sort of nervous about the wingnuts,” Ferrara said.

She enjoyed the little dipper, an obstacle that has the warrior go down a track and swing to a cargo net.

In addition to facing the obstacles, she was also racing against someone.

“I was really excited, but it’s nerve-wracking being in front of that many people,” she said, and knowing it was going to be on television.

Her dad, Tyler Ferrara, said it was amazing to see her compete on the show.

“She’s improved an incredible amount from when she first started doing it till now, even since the show she’s improved a great deal,” he said.

Ferrara continues to train. With gyms closed, she and her dad have set up a gym in the garage. It has hanging obstacles to swing across, balance obstacles and a pegboard.

“She wanted to put a course inside the house,” Tyler Ferrara said. “We agreed on the garage.”

Lindsey Ferrara said she is training every day at home, though when she goes to the gym it’s usually three to four times a week.

The sport has competitions throughout the year, and she plans to attend more in the future.