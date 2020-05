Lucille Owen will turn 100 years old Wednesday, May 13, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on how the Ellsworth Health Services resident can celebrate.

To mark the momentous milestone, staff planned a "Birthday Card Shower" for Owen, asking the public to mail her 100 birthday cards for her 100 years of life. Cards can be sent to:

Lucille Owen

c/o Ellsworth Health Services

403 N. Maple Street, Ellsworth, WI 54011