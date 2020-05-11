Family and friends of Lylah Grace Koob cleaned a stretch of Highway 61 on May 9, 2020, in honor of the toddler whose 2018 death was ruled manslaughter.

Adopting a highway is "just another thing we can do in Lylah's name and keep doing good things," her grandmother Tina Peters said. The section is from Goodhue County Road 31 to a quarter mile beyond County Road 18.

"We love and miss her and all we can do is let her live through us."

The 2-year-old Red Wing girl died of blunt force trauma Nov. 29, 2018, after being taken off life support. Submitted photo