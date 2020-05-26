RIVER FALLS — Bryant Ekstrom said he likes his hometown and the people in it, so he decided to stick around.

“There was no reason to leave for anything else because everything was already here,” he said.

After graduating from River Falls High School and District One Technical Institute, now Chippewa Valley Technical College, he took a job in 1987 with River Falls Police Department.

Ekstrom will retire from the force this month after 33 years of service.

He said he got a taste for police work as a night cook at Country Kitchen, a frequent coffee stop for area law enforcement.

“And I just got to know a lot of them,” he said, which eventually led to ride-alongs and signing up for the police reserves program. “And next thing you know and I was working full time.”

Over his career Ekstrom was a field training officer and went undercover for a drug task force. His legacy with RFPD also includes starting the bike patrol program in the mid-1990s along with Deputy Police Chief Jon Aubart.

“It just appealed to me,” he said of the bike program. “It’s a different way to patrol, be closer to the people and stay in shape at the same time.”

Ekstrom said he started biking in his personal time because of the program. He also became an avid runner, completing the Twin Cities Marathon in 1997. It was the first of 66 marathons he’s run in 12 states.

Sunny future

Ekstrom has three adult children and one grandchild. His wife, Pamela, has two adult children, as well.

As for what’s next for the couple, their dream vacation and dream project are one and the same.

Though Ekstrom had a good run in River Falls, they recently sold their home and will be moving into new digs near the Gulf of Mexico in Cape Coral, Florida.

The two were married a couple of years ago and honeymooned in Cape Coral. Ekstrom said they liked it so much that it became part of their retirement plan.

Their new house puts them about 25 minutes from sunny Fort Myers Beach. The longtime Minnesota Twins fan said he also is excited to live near the field where the team holds spring training.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on retirement party plans this spring, but Ekstrom said he and his wife will come back to town in the fall to celebrate.

Leaving on a high note

Ekstrom said he is leaving the department on a high note, and enjoyed his last few years working under Chief Gordon Young.

Young praised Ekstrom for being a leader in the department with a strong reputation with the local district attorney’s office.

“He was a compassionate officer who would spend his own money to make sure children or strangers had enough food on their plates,” Young said in a news release announcing Ekstrom’s retirement.

Ekstrom’s official last day is May 29, but he gave his customary “10-42” end-of-shift call to dispatch on April 24.

No single moment stands out over his three-decade law enforcement career, but what Ekstrom said he will cherish most about the job were the bonds he shared with coworkers. Those relationships were especially important when responding to the most difficult calls and being exposed to traumatic events.

“It’s like a family,” he said. “You have disagreements and argue, but you know that they’re there for you and you would be there for them.”