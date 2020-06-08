Her three kids were planning a party, thinking of all the people they could invite and daughter Patricia Thompson planning on flying in from Florida.

A longtime Hudson resident -- the family moved to town in 1965 -- Sally had a lot of connections in town. Some knew her as the Welcome Wagon lady, who welcomed new residents to town, and others as Singing Sal, whose strong voice and composure graced church services, weddings and funerals.

The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent closing of nursing home facilities, derailed those birthday plans. But Sally's family was still there to celebrate the milestone with her, gathering below the nursing home window in pouring rain.

“It was hard,” son Dan Halvorson said.

But even with the challenges, they were still able to celebrate.

“We didn’t even let rain dampen our birthday spirits,” Brad Halvorson said.

“She was there and she was happy to see us,” he said.

When Sally and Garner “Gunner” Halvorson moved their family to Hudson, it was a small town with fewer than 5,000 people.

They quickly made it their home, and it wasn’t long before Sally, involved in church, the PTA and as a poll worker, seemed to know everybody.

“When Brad would get in trouble, and he occasionally did,” Patricia Halvorson said, “my mom would find out about it from the mom network, the telephone network, before he came home. “

Sally was also a regular contact for the Star-Observer’s column “Petticoat Lane.”

In addition to welcoming new residents through the Welcome Wagon, Sally also welcomed new Hudson babies to the world. The hospital would contact her when someone gave birth, and she’d round up gifts from businesses in town for a baby basket.

“She was just really amazing,” Thompson said.

Sally was grand marshall in the Booster Days parade in 1977.

Dan Halvorson said he’s fascinated by how many people know their mother. When she was out and about in town more, they'd come up to her to say hi. Even now, he has people coming up to him asking how his mother is doing.

“She was one of a kind. You’d almost have to meet her to really understand,” Dan Halvorson said.

Sally is weathering the restrictions of COVID-19 well, Patricia Halvorson said. Though, Dan Halvorson said, she is getting restless without being able to go out.

When things are closer to normal, they plan to have an in-person celebration for her.