ST. PAUL — For the second consecutive year, a 19-year-old woman from Byron has been chosen as Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Brenna Connelly, a college student from Byron, representing Olmsted County, was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at a private ceremony Wednesday evening, Aug. 12.



She takes over the goodwill ambassador spot from Amy Kyllo, also from Byron.

Connelly is the daughter of Craig and Heather Connelly and attends the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities.



Ten county dairy princesses from across Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Emily Benrud of Goodhue, representing Goodhue County, and Maggie Molitor of Rockville, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up.

Katherine Maus of Freeport, representing Stearns County, along with Benrud and Connelly, were named scholarship winners. Molitor was also named Miss Congeniality.

Throughout her year-long reign as Princess Kay, Connelly will make appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s 3,000 dairy farm families and bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements. Connelly will attend events both virtually and in-person, as it is safe to do so.

Connelly’s first duty as Princess Kay will be to have her likeness sculpted Thursday, Aug. 13, in a 90-pound block of butter at the Dairy Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The other finalists will have their likeness sculpted over the course of the next 10 days.

While sculpting is closed to the public, fans can watch the butter sculpting and ask questions of the finalists live on Princess Kay’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Minnesota sculptor, Gerry Kulzer, an artist and teacher from Litchfield, will be sculpting all the finalists. Longtime sculptor Linda Christensen will be assisting Kulzer virtually from her home in California.