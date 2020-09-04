Carson Trosen of New Richmond will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 12, as part of National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation. The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome.

These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

“This video is a terrific way to showcase some of the incredible individuals with Down syndrome living in our communities across the country,” says NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard. “It is something the community looks forward to every year.”

The photo of Trosen was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video streamed on NDSS social media from the heart of Times Square.

The photo of Trosen (seen above) shows him enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, spending time on his grandparents' pontoon.

“Times Square is such a huge arena for his picture to be shown, but it is very fitting for him and his huge personality,” say Trosen's parents. “Carson has exposed so many people, including his classmates at New Richmond’s Hillside Elementary, to the endless possibilities of individuals with Down syndrome. He brings joy and laughter to everyone he meets.”

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which will take place virtually due to COVID-19. Buddy Walk events will be held virtually in more than 150 cities across the country, as well as select international locations.

For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.

