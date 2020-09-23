Cadet C/CMSgt. Caleb James Kangar from Diamond Bluff was presented with the first ever Minnesota Civil Air Patrol Group IV Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year honor. The award was presented on Aug. 20.

Kangar received this award because of his high standards of appearance, military courtesy, meticulous attention to detail and his cheerful cooperativeness to all problems and tasks, the Civil Air Patrol said in a news release.

Since he joined in May 2016, Kangar’s accomplishments include Minnesota Leadership Academy Honor Cadet, Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, Air Search and Rescue Ribbon, and the Commander’s Commendation Award.

Along with these recognitions, Kangar has been involved in many squadron, group and wing activities such as the Mankato Airshow Flight Line, Red Wing River Cities Days recruiting booth, BlackCAP Emergency Services College as flight sergeant, Memorial Day field of honor flag escort and Color Guard, Local American Legion’s 100 Anniversary attendee, Remembrance Ride flag holder, Wreaths Across America-Fort Snelling grave wreath layer, Veteran’s Day Color Guard at school-sponsored event and Veteran’s Day weekend grocery bagging. He is also involved in his church’s activities and works part-time.

Capt. Brenda Carlstrom said that Kangar always displays a high spirit of cooperation, willingness and attentiveness to duty. He is an role model for the young cadets, consistently presenting a big brother helpful attitude. As Kangar exemplifies the characteristics of the Cadet Oath and the four core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect he was awarded this awarded by Group Commander Lt Col Harry E Coleman.

Youth between 12 and 18 are invited to join Civil Air Patrol as Cadets. Individuals older than 18 may join as adult members.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still possible to visit and become a member of C.A.P, since many squadrons hold online meetings. Email Skyhook2@charter.net for more information.

The Civil Air Patrol is an Axillary of the United State Air Force and their mission statement is supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power.