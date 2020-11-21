Capt. John J. Klein III of Hudson was presented “The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior” during the online event broadcast on Fox Nation , the network’s on-demand streaming service. The award recognizes Klein’s leadership during a March 11 rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq, for which he received the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device.

Klein was presented the award at Trinity Academy with his wife and three children after a surprise homecoming. Klein missed the birth of his third child while on deployment since October 2019.

Klein accepted the award on behalf of all of the soldiers on his team.

The award show was hosted by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth. Awards were presented to military veterans, first responders and others in categories such as Service to Veterans, the Unsung Hero and the Young Patriot.

Fox Nation pledged to donate $5 for every new subscription through Nov. 22 to Answer the Call , a foundation supporting families of New York City police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

The first Patriot Awards was held Nov. 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. This year the show was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show featured Fox News Channel hosts and performances by country musicians Lee Greenwood, Jessie James Decker, Phil Vassar, Easton Corbin and more.

An encore presentation was scheduled for Sunday night, Nov. 22, on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.