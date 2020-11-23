HUDSON -- Leah Bruch said she always knew she was different. She remembers talking about her adoption with her mother from a young age, at 4 years old asking if her eyes would become like her mother’s or if her mother’s would become like hers.

“So it’s never been something that was this big grand moment,” she said.

Bruch and other local residents Xai Vue, Razik Saifullah and Ejaz Saifullah spoke about their experiences during the Hudson Library’s Asian Voices of the Valley. The event was part of the library's series to amplify the stories of neighbors of different races and cultures.

Vue, who immigrated to the U.S. from Laos when he was 3, remembers hearing friends make jokes and comments. When he’d say they’d never say anything like that about him, he was told he was not like that. He grew up in two worlds trying to fit in with the other kids at school and then living his Hmong culture at home.

Ejaz Saifullah moved to the U.S. from India when he was 24 years old, and spoke about the culture shock he experienced at the time. He said people will ask him where he’s from, and when he says Menomonie, where he attended college, they’ll ask, “No where are you originally from.”

Razik Saifullah, the son of Ejaz, said he was in middle school that it was first pointed out by others. Kids made jokes about the Taliban or Osama bin Laden, even though Saifullah is Indian.

“I think that made me realize that I was part of a stereotype, and also hurt a little bit that I was part of a stereotype of a Muslim extremist group,” he said.

Asian Americans are often subjects of the model minority paradigm, something that Bruch said is a privilege, but also a burden.

“As part of that model minority it really is incumbent upon me and my privilege to speak out against this paradigm and this idea that the shape of my eyes, the tone of my skin somehow make me better than somebody who has different eyes than I do or darker skin than I do,” she said.

Vue, Razik Saifullah and Ejaz Saifullah each said they personally never fit the stereotypes often associated with Asian Americans.

Growing up with her adopted family, Bruch said their culture was hers. Though her family gave her opportunities to connect with her Korean heritage, it wasn’t until she was an adult that she began to understand it.

“Hudson is not the place for me to connect with other people of color, other Korean women,” she said.

The Hmong community has always been very collective, Vue said, and he has the chance to connect with others often in cultural practices. He sees their importance more now as an adult, and is working to help his kids learn them as well by seeing him take part.

Ejaz Saifullah has worked to create a connection to his culture at home.

“Music, food and lots of Bollywood, that’s what I’ve tried to subject my kids to,” he said.

Razik Saifullah feels that connection at home -- he recalls eating Indian food at least four times a week -- but said he doesn’t feel represented in Hudson. Even at college, where the diversity is greater, Saifullah said courses on Indian languages still aren’t offered.

When it comes to representing all students in school, Bruch said it starts with a strong push from leadership.

“Once we are able to understand as a collective the importance of diversity and what it brings to the table, then we are really able to strive forward,” she said.

Vue said it’s important to teach all of U.S. history and to be mindful of the language and reading used in the curriculum. When he’s been invited in by teachers to speak, he said he can see the excitement from his kids and other Hmong kids who are finally hearing something about themselves in school.

“Be out there, be a push for change and the force for change yourself,” he said.

Kids should learn cultural anthropology, world history and religions at some level from a young age, Ejaz Saifullah said.

“That base introduced at a very young age would really cultivate just knowledge of the world and knowledge of different people,” he said.

In his experience, Razik Saifullah said school did not have enough of that.

“Why can’t we learn more about the people to become more of a person ourselves?” he said.

A full video of the event is available on the Hudson Area Library Facebook page.