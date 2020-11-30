SOMERSET -- At the end of a monthlong trip to India, Somerset native Molly Korzenowski said her final farewell to Murti, the woman she’d spent the whole trip getting to know. Amid a large dance party, Korzenowski told Murti that she was an inspiration to her. With a smile and a show of muscle, Murti told Korzenowski she hopes she can find strength in herself as well.

“It almost brought tears to my eye,” Korzenowski said. “Even despite all the hardships she faced, she was still wishing that I would find that strength in me as well.”

Korzenowski, a Bethel University senior journalism major, was among 20 students who traveled to India to produce a magazine detailing the lives, experiences and struggles of Indian people, highlighting especially Indian women. The magazine Textura is now winning awards.

Korzenowski first heard about the opportunity last summer, and thought it would be a cool experience as a journalist to connect with people from a different culture.

In January she flew to New Delhi and then traveled to the countryside of Haryana, where students spent most of their trip. They worked alongside Indian partners, who helped translate their interviews and give them context into the culture.

Women’s rights is a major issue in India, Korzenowski, and served as one of the main focuses of the magazine.

Murti’s story is a moving example of this, and serves as the lead story of the publication. Murti suffered physical and sexual abuse from the family of her late husband but was finally able to leave and started her own business.

“She was able to break free of this and break free of her family ties,” Korzenowski said.

Each day Korzenowski met her, Murti would bring her chai tea and they would talk about her life, with the help of a translator.

The trip, and the work, was an eye-opening experience for Korzenowski.

“To see what the culture was like, and to really talk to some amazing women,” she said.

The experience has made her want to have more immersive studies in a culture in her future journalism career.

Korzenowski and her group worked with graphic designers to put the final product together. Textura was printed earlier this year.

“Our main audience is to educate people back here,” she said. But they are also considering printing a translated version to be distributed in India.

The finished product looks amazing, Korzenowski said.

“I think it was well worth the wait,” she said. “I’m really proud of how it turned out.”

The work has received awards from the Universities and Colleges Design Association and the Associated Collegiate Press.

“I’m glad to see that other people could see the amount of time and effort that we spent on it,” Korzenowski said.

The recognition serves to elevate the women and their stories further.

Though they had to cancel the magazine’s release party due to COVID-19, Korzenowski said she will always remember the party they had on their final night in India, dancing with Murti.