NEW RICHMOND -- The first baby of 2021 at Westfields Hospital and Clinic was welcomed at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 1.

Levi Scot Behnke made his New Year debut weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 21.25 inches long.

Behnke joins parents Megan and Dan Behnke of New Richmond and big brother Beckett, 3.

“Levi’s actual due date was Dec. 30, 2020, but 2020 has been such a crazy year, we feel he decided to wait until the new year since contractions started just after midnight,” his parents said in the release. “We get to kick off 2021 in the best way possible!”

Levi’s middle name honors his grandfather, Scot Behnke.

Megan Behnke said they are grateful for the staff at the birth center, including nurse Angie and Dr. Bostrom.

Top 2020 names

Looking back at the year end the top boy names at Westfields Hospital and Clinic for 2020 were Mason, Croix, Jett and Declan. The top girl names were Everly, Raelynn, Emma and Ava.