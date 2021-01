HUDSON -- The first baby born in 2021 at Hudson Hospital and Clinic was welcomed at 12:21 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Benjamin Schroder made his debut weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches, according to a news release.

The son of Erin and Brady of River Falls, Benjamin joins two fur siblings, yellow lab Remmington and lab/pit mix Bear.

The family received a basket of goodies as celebration.