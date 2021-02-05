NEW RICHMOND — The mailbox is open at Our House Senior Living through Feb. 14 for people to drop off Valentine's Day letters and cards for residents.

The box is just outside the building at 1310 Circle Pine Drive.

This year the assisted living facility also is partnering with local shop Shoots & Stems Floral for people to symbolically adopt a senior living resident. For $10 Shoots & Stems will deliver a floral arrangement the week before Valentine's Day, either to a resident or in a common space for all to enjoy.

To place an order, call 715-246-4444.

Residents love to get mail and staff is looking forward to bringing joy to residents after a difficult year, Our House Senior Living executive director Laura Dreier said. "We could all use a little fun!"