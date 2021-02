Each year the Rush River Trail Rivers Snowmobile Club in Ellsworth gives out a scholarship to a graduating senior who has some affiliation with snowmobiling. The recipient this year, Casey Paider, has put in over 100 hours of volunteering with the club. He has been a member with his family since birth. Paider is the son of Bill and Tina Paider from Ellsworth. Paider is planning to go on to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for a degree in business management.