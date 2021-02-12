“Marcy was one of the first people I met when we moved to Red Wing,” said Lisa Bayley, deputy assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services. “She immediately recruited me for the local Democratic party.”

Bayley said Doyle, 95, always had a smile on her face and loved Red Wing and its people.

“She loved telling stories about years gone by, but she also loved meeting young people, and giving advice, mentoring and supporting the work of others,” Bayley said. “She had a wicked sense of humor. She will be very missed.”

Doyle, who once ran for mayor of Red Wing, was an excellent fundraiser, according to her longtime friend Linda Thielbar. Doyle was one of the first to set up fundraisers for Amy Klobuchar when she decided to run for the U.S. Senate.

“She would always volunteer to be at the front door at political fundraisers,” Thielbar said. “She knew everybody, and they didn’t get past her without writing a check. She would get them a name tag, get a check from them, then send them in to meet the candidate and have a good conversation.”

Doyle didn’t like the internet or email, so Thielbar served as Doyle’s email person. Doyle often wanted to have meetings at her home to talk about issues, so Thielbar would send out email invitations to set up the meetings.

“We had a group of women who sat in her house to discuss who would be a good candidate,” Thielbar said. “How do we recruit them? How do we support them?”

Those meetings prompted Doyle to create the Women’s Network. At that time, women weren’t allowed to join Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary and similar civic organizations, so she designed her own club to give women the chance to talk, share their skills, and support each other.

One of those opportunities was called the Women’s Build. Doyle was the first executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity and she set up a house built by women.

“She was our biggest cheerleader,” Thielbar said.

In 1980, Doyle was the field operations supervisor for the census covering Congressional District 1. Through the years she served as president of the League of Women Voters, was a member of the Red Wing Historic Preservation Commission, and was the author of the book “A Face of Red Wing, MN From My Perspective.” She was inducted into the Red Wing Women’s Hall of Fame and the DFL Hall of Fame.

“Marcy was the keeper of the archives,” Thielbar said. “She had an incredible memory. She was a writer. She kept great notes, records, and journals about things that happened. In the later years, she was trying to figure out how to organize all of that.”

Thielbar said that during her last conversation with Doyle, they talked about the cards, letters, and flowers Doyle had received from friends, and about her favorite lunch -- tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich.

“One of my friends emailed me and said that it is hard to imagine Red Wing without Marcy,” Thielbar said. “I think that’s how most of us feel.”