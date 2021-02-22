RIVER FALLS — Mark “Sparky” Hilden holds the distinction of responding to more calls each year since 2017 than any other member of the city’s paid-on-call fire team.

That’s just one of the reasons Hilden was named River Falls Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year for 2020.

The 21-year veteran of the department is known as a role model with a wealth of knowledge about firefighting equipment, Cpt. Troy Malmer said at a small award ceremony Feb. 1.

“Any time there is a question on any apparatus he is one of the first names that comes up and members go to,” Malmer is quoted as saying about Hilden in a city news release. “Being a small business owner, he drops everything and responds to daytime calls. And, if there are any department activities going on, you can bet he will be there.”

Over his time with the department, Hilden was engineer for the now-retired Engine 7 — a role he continues for the newly commissioned Engine 20. He served on the selection committee for the truck.

Hilden also worked with the fire safety program and volunteered at the department’s annual open house.

Ever see the department’s 1939 Ford pumper and Model A at community events? He was a big part of servicing those as well, according to the news release.

“I join the members of the department in congratulating Mark on his award and for a job well done,” Fire Chief Scott Nelson said. “He exemplifies the values and work ethic of our organization, and I am proud to serve alongside him.”

