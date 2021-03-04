Knieff graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth last year with a degree in journalism and a minor in professional writing. While in school, Knieff worked for about three years as a freelance journalist and is excited to be a full-time member of the Republican Eagle team.

As she begins with the Republican Eagle, Knieff will focus on news beats that include the Red Wing and Ellsworth school boards, the Goodhue County Board, general news and local events.

Knieff shared, “when I am not working, you can most likely find me drinking an iced latte, petting my cat Charli and reading my newest book obsession. I also love spending time with my friends and family. Right now with the pandemic, I like to get take out from different restaurants to support local businesses and go on nature hikes.

“Lastly I love watching true crime documentaries, so feel free to email me some of your favorites that you think I should check out!"