The concert, put on by the Hastings Area Rotary Club and local nonprofit United Heroes League, was the first time organizers had booked an “A-list” band to play, they said.

“It was just incredibly successful from a community perspective, without a doubt the biggest musical act to ever perform in Hastings,” said Shane Hudella, president and founder of the United Heroes League. “It was a pretty big night for our community.”

The amount fundraised is not yet determined, but with the high attendance, organizers are considering it a strong success. In the future, they’re hoping to build off this event and host events that bring in anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people, he said.

“We’re happy with the attendance and figured out through the event that we can even logistically host a bigger crowd,” Hudella said.

It was the first concert of this size in Hastings since the Rotary Pavilion opened in 2016, said Katie Lindbergh, a member of the Hastings Area Rotary Club. It’s the fourth concert they’ve put on, and other than a few minor “glitches,” she said the show went on smoothly.

Lindberg said that 168 volunteers helped run the concert. The United Heroes League is a nonprofit based in Hastings and assists military families by providing free sports equipment, free camps, financial grants to pay for registration fees and pro sports tickets.

Hudella said that the nonprofit is active in 24 markets and had an impact of about $12 million in its 10 years of operation. The Sept. 6 concert opened with the 34th Infantry Division Band and was headlined by the Chicago-based band Chicago.

The concert was sponsored by various organizations. The title sponsor was Arby’s and major partners were Prairie Island Indian Community, Hastings Ford & Chrysler, Carlson Capitol Management, The Ruth Doffing Fund and Premier Banks.