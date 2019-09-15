RED WING — The 1980s and the cutting-edge music that emerged from that decade will provide the theme for House Party 2.0, a free event that will be held Sept. 20 to launch the 2019-20 season at the Sheldon Theater.

Headliner Tina & The B-Sides will take the stage at 8 p.m., but the party will be well under way by then. Starting at 6 p.m., House Party 2.0 will take over the historic theater.

Like the grand reopening celebration last September, the party will offer everything from live music, local food and specialty cocktails to artsy activities, a scavenger hunt and games to raise funds for the Friends of the Sheldon.

People are invited to dig out their leg warmers and off-the-shoulder tops for a best-dressed 1980s style contest.

“This year we’re honoring our late ‘80s rebirth,” Executive Director Bonnie Schock said, recalling the 1988 reopening of the Sheldon following a major renovation. The House Party will pay homage to the culture and the music of that era.

The lower level lobby will be transformed into a classic ‘80s basement with old-school video games including Atari. Out in the courtyard, Red Wing Arts artists Sayge Carroll and Katrina Knutson will lead live painting.

Fun things will be happening all evening on the main stage, officials said. There’ll be clips from 1980s films, and a set or two by the band Brat Pack Radio, a Minnesota cover band known for offering an ‘80s musical experience.

Highlight of the party will be an 8 p.m. appearance by Tina & The B-Sides.

Edgy new wave

The band formed out of the edgy new wave rock scene in Minneapolis in the late 1980s. They recorded their debut album, “Tina and the B-Side Movement,” in 1989. That album and two more – “Young Americans” and “Monster” were recorded on Tina’s Movement Records.

After signing with Sire Records in 1996 they released two more CDs, “Salvation” and “It’s All Just the Same.” The band’s music was featured in commercials and movie soundtracks, and they shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, The Wallflowers, Indigo Girls and Etta James.

During the 1990s Tina and the B-Sides pursued a more “rootsy” version of rock ‘n’ roll, and soon became one of the most popular bar bands in the Midwest.

Although the group went on hiatus in 1999, all of the musicians continued to contribute to musical projects and bands.

Tina Schlieske “is continuing to make great music,” Schock said. She lives in California now, but continues to have a strong following in Minnesota. Since she and the B-Sides rarely perform together nowadays, Schock added, “this is a special opportunity” to hear them all together on the Sheldon stage.

Nearly a thousand people came to the Sheldon a year ago for the Grand Reopening. “The House Party was so much fun, everybody told us we had to do it again,” Schock said. “It was a new way to experience this special place.”

All levels of the theater will be open for exploring, plus activities will take place outdoors. “Hang out house party style,” officials said, “and join in the ‘80s inspired fun. The whole building will be alive.”