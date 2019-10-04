HUDSON — Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, things didn’t go quite as you remember.

“Sleeping Beauty and the Beast” at The Phipps Children’s Theater, is a fun, twisted tale that pulls familiar characters into a new adventure.

Prince Charmless, played by Connor Boorman, hasn’t made the best impression on the kingdom, especially the King, played by Jackson Rodriguez, and Queen, played by Elli McCabe. Their daughter Princess Rose, played by Stella Hayward, though, has fallen for the less-than-heroic prince. When Rose and the entire kingdom are placed under a curse by the Wicked Faerie, played by Serenna Hartstock, Prince Charmless goes on a quest to save her, getting help from Puss’n’Boots, played by Elllie Bower, and the Headless Horseman, played by Thomas Finneran-Flyckt, along the way.

Their path crosses with other familiar fairy tale characters along the way including the Beast, played by Adam Long; Snow White, played by Ava BlackwellIgor, and Igor played by Ethan Freeman. The storylines weave together into one connecting tale.

With on the nose remarks and fourth wall breaks, the performance is full of laughs.

The cast is made up of actors in grades 7-9.

“Sleeping Beauty and the Beast” runs through Oct. 13 at The Phipps, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.