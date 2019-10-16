The WideSpot’s 2019-2020 season features a collection of new and well known acts.
“This season we’re trying a few new things, being that it’s our tenth,” explained Lisa St. George, the finance administrator for the theater.
Schedule:
Oct. 26: Murder Mystery Theater
Nov. 9: Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars
Nov. 23: Red 5
Dec. 7: the Hot Flashes holiday concert
Dec. 14 & 15: Pepin Area School drama class debut: "Fairy Tale Princess Game of Thrones"
Dec. 28: Matt Wilson Orchestra
Jan 11: Scottie Miller Band
Jan. 25: Debbie Anthony
Feb. 8: Copper Box
Feb. 22: Annie Mack
March 7: Lena Elizabeth
March 20-22: WideSpot Players spring play
April 4: Tommy Bentz
April 18: Peter Arnstein
May 2: Vicky Emerson
May 16: Kevin Kling and Simone Perrin
June 7: Goin’s Coastal! 7.2 live-audience radio variety show