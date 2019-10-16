The WideSpot’s 2019-2020 season features a collection of new and well known acts.

“This season we’re trying a few new things, being that it’s our tenth,” explained Lisa St. George, the finance administrator for the theater.

Schedule:

Oct. 26: Murder Mystery Theater

Nov. 9: Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars

Nov. 23: Red 5

Dec. 7: the Hot Flashes holiday concert

Dec. 14 & 15: Pepin Area School drama class debut: "Fairy Tale Princess Game of Thrones"

Dec. 28: Matt Wilson Orchestra

Jan 11: Scottie Miller Band

Jan. 25: Debbie Anthony

Feb. 8: Copper Box

Feb. 22: Annie Mack

March 7: Lena Elizabeth

March 20-22: WideSpot Players spring play

April 4: Tommy Bentz

April 18: Peter Arnstein

May 2: Vicky Emerson

May 16: Kevin Kling and Simone Perrin

June 7: Goin’s Coastal! 7.2 live-audience radio variety show