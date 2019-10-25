River Falls Community Theatre presents ‘Blithe Spirit’ live radio play

RIVER FALLS -- In a unusual twist to a classic, River Falls Community Theatre will present Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit" as a live radio play. This adaptation by Bert Coules comes just in time to welcome all of the other ghosts of the season.

British novelist Charles Condomine (Rick Burgsteiner) hosts a dinner party and seance with wife Ruth (Emily Lyon-Hansen) to gather details for the plot of his next book. His eccentric medium, Madame Arcati (Eileen Korenic) inadvertently releases the spirit of Charles' first wife, Elvira (Heidi Hansen.) The ensuing farce reveals that perhaps the spirit of the long dead Elvira is not all that blithe. Hannah Friedman, Jon Aton, Gyneth Slygh, and Dale Bohnert as guests and staff at the haunted home round out the rest of this very talented cast.

Just as in the pre-television days of radio plays, this theater production, directed by University of Wisconsin-River Falls emeritus dean and professor Gorden Hedahl, shows how captivating storytelling can be with its primary focus on the actors' voices. Unlike with radio, however, the theater audience will be witness to their mannerisms and the foley table for sound effects added in.

"Blithe Spirit" will be performed 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at the River Falls Public Library. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Further information and updates can be found at the River Falls Community Theatre Facebook page or http://www.rfcommunitytheatre.org/

Country artist Mo Pitney at The Phipps

HUDSON -- Country artist Mo Pitney will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

With a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry, Pitney has been proclaimed the country artist to watch by Rolling Stone Country, The Huffington Post, and Billboard magazine. Country Weekly remarks, “His authentic delivery and everyman persona purr with star power.”

Tickets are $29 for adults and $22 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Experiencing Clay Classes at The Phipps

HUDSON -- “Experiencing Clay,” a three-week class for teens and adults, runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6 through 20 at The Phipps Center.

Students will learn multiple facets of the ceramic-making process, including wheel-throwing, hand-building functional pottery, and creating sculptures in a variety of methods.

The fee is $79, which includes all materials and supplies. Enrolled students have access to the Ceramic Studio during open studio hours during the weeks their class is in session. Open studio hours are Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Auditions for ‘A Shayna Maidel’ Nov. 7, 9

HUDSON -- Auditions for “A Shayna Maidel” (A Pretty Girl), by Barbara Lebow, will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Phipps Center. Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org. Callbacks will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Two sisters - one a survivor of the Holocaust, the other sheltered in America – meet after a separation of 17 years. Their heart-wrenching reunion shows that if war can tear a family to pieces, love can put it back together.

Nine performances will be given Jan. 17 through Feb. 2 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

Director Mary Finnerty is seeking actors for six roles: one man, age 55-70; one man, age 30s-40s; two women, early 20s; one woman, late 20s-early 30s; and one woman, age 40s. Character descriptions may be found on The Phipps website. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script. Actors should also bring a list of all conflicts from Nov. 18 through Jan. 16. A resume and headshot are appreciated, but not required.

Finnerty has directed critically acclaimed plays for Park Square Theatre, Spirit of the Horse, Theatre Max, Paul Bunyan Playhouse, The Playwrights’ Center, and The Refreshment Committee, among others. She has been the director of education for Park Square Theatre since 1994.