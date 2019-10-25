Auditions for ‘A Shayna Maidel’ Nov. 7, 9

HUDSON -- Auditions for “A Shayna Maidel” (A Pretty Girl), by Barbara Lebow, will be held Thursday, November 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m. at The Phipps Center. Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org. Callbacks will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Two sisters - one a survivor of the Holocaust, the other sheltered in America – meet after a separation of 17 years. Their heart-wrenching reunion shows that if war can tear a family to pieces, love can put it back together.

Nine performances will be given Jan. 17 through Feb. 2 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

Director Mary Finnerty is seeking actors for six roles: one man, age 55-70; one man, age 30s-40s; two women, early 20s; one woman, late 20s-early 30s; and one woman, age 40s. Character descriptions may be found on The Phipps website. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script. Actors should also bring a list of all conflicts from Nov. 18 through Jan. 16. A resume and headshot are appreciated, but not required.

Finnerty has directed critically acclaimed plays for Park Square Theatre, Spirit of the Horse, Theatre Max, Paul Bunyan Playhouse, The Playwrights’ Center, and The Refreshment Committee, among others. She has been the director of education for Park Square Theatre since 1994.

Local brewers forum at The Phipps

HUDSON -- “The Art of Brewing” will feature a panel of local brewers talking about their inspirations for making beer along with samples from Hop and Barrel Brewing, Pitchfork Brewing, and Bobtown Brewhouse and Grill on Wednesday, Nov.13 at 7 p.m.

Justin Terbeest, co-founder of Hop and Barrel, will moderate a panel of five area brewers discussing their inspirations for making beer, such as culinary, color, scent, and texture. Ethan Mollet, one of the panelists, comments, “Blood, sweat, and tears, it’s what we put in our beers.”

The panelists are: Mollet of Hop & Barrel, previously with Swinging Bridge; Katie Eells of Bobtown and Hop & Barrel; Chad Forner of Hop & Barrel, previously with Cold Spring; Mike O’Hara of Pitchfork, previously with Swinging Bridge; and Brian Priefer of Hop & Barrel, previously with American Sky, Lucid, and Inbound.

Tickets are $10 for adults age 21 and older for this event in the Black Box Theater. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

‘The Little Mermaid’ auditions Nov. 21, 22

HUDSON -- Auditions for The Phipps Children’s Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen and the Disney film, will be held for area students in grades 10 through 12 on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22, from 4-7 p.m. each day.

Audition times may be scheduled at ThePhipps.org. Every actor needs to sign up for a 30-minute singing/acting audition as well as a 60-minute dance audition. Callbacks will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1-4 p.m.

In a magical kingdom fathoms below, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl with the enchanting voice.

Adapted from Disney’s Broadway production, “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” features the songs “Part of Your World,” “She’s in Love,” and the Oscar-winning “Under the Sea.”

The large cast includes Ariel, Carlotta, Chef Louis, chefs, Flotsam and Jetsam, Flounder, Grimsby, gulls, King Triton, merfolk, Ariel’s sisters, Pilot, Prince Eric, princesses, sailors, Scuttle, sea creatures, Sebastian and Ursula. Cast details may be found on the Music Theatre International Website, mtishows.com.

Girls should perform “Part of Your World,” measures 30-52, and boys should perform “One Step Closer,” measures 7-27, which can be found on the audition web page. Everyone will be asked to learn a short dance combination, so all should come dressed to move, with their hair tied back. Also, actors should bring a current photo, if they have one, as well as a list of all rehearsal conflicts.

Rehearsals will be scheduled weekdays, except Wednesdays, from 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, from 1-5 p.m., from Jan. 2 through Feb. 13. Most cast members will only be needed three to four times per week for a limited time. “Mermaid” will run for 12 performances from Feb. 14 through March 1 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

It will be directed by John H. Potter with music director Erin Maher and choreographer Christina Leines.

‘The Elvis Show’ at The Phipps

HUDSON -- By popular demand, a second performance of “The Elvis Show,” a musical tribute to Elvis Presley, was added on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. There is very limited availability for the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Joe Sir and the Rockabilly Rebels capture the different periods of the King’s career: the ‘50s, the movies, his ’68 comeback special, his gospel music, and the record-breaking years in Las Vegas; as well as a tribute to the Memphis Sound.

“We try to capture the sound and look of an Elvis concert, and we make it very interactive with the audience,” said Sir. “I love to see the faces light up when I sing a favorite song or make an Elvis move that gets everyone clapping. It’s fun to see jaws drop when I tell the audience that I am a pastor, especially when I do a gospel song and everyone sings along with us.”

Tickets are $26 for adults and $19 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.



