HUDSON -- Bring out the umbrella and get ready for rain, and a good time, as The Phipps brings “Singin’ in the Rain” to its stage.

The production is a fun and delightful performance of a classic, well-loved story.

Don Lockwood, played by Austin Stole, is a popular silent film star with Monumental Pictures, buoyed by the support of longtime friend Cosmo Brown, played by James Person II. He stars alongside the glamorous Lina Lamont, played by Holli Richgels, who is convinced their on-screen love must lead to something more.

Lockwood, though, finds himself drawn to Kathy Selden, played by Tara Schwictenberg, a young actress who is less than impressed with silent films. When talking pictures become the rage, Monumental Pictures rushes to catch up with the trend.

The performance is a faithful adaptation of the movie, but brings new life to the story. Though it may seem easy to compare the two, the audience will find itself pulled into the stage show alone, enjoying it as it is.

The leading trio, Stole, Person and Schwictenberg, hold their own in the shoes of the original stars. They capture the voices and feel of old Hollywood, bringing it to the stage in scenes and songs.

Richgels has the most entertaining voice, beautifully executing the less than beautiful squeak of Lamont. She even performs her own song “What’s Wrong With Me?” while maintaining the voice -- an impressive feat.

The stage production also has some of the beloved songs from the movie, including “You Were Meant for Me,” “You Are My Lucky Star” and “Make ‘Em Laugh.”

The story would not be complete without its titular song, one of the highlights of The Phipps' production. Stole delivers a lively performance of the well-known “Singin’ in the Rain,” as rain actually falls down on the stage. The rain effect is executed beautifully, falling with enough sound to transport the audience into a real rainfall without drowning out Lockwood’s gleeful song and dance. It’s a performance that’s bound to bring smiles, and get the song stuck in your head for days.

The set is another example of the great work done by The Phipps’ shop. A movie screen is at the center of the lighted, brick-adorned stage, ready to display backdrops as well as the productions the characters create. The stage carries the audience through the story, from living room to the dampened sidewalk in a rainstorm.

Singin’ in the Rain runs through Nov. 17, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.