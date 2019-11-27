HASTINGS, Minn. — Looking to celebrate the holiday season with your family and plenty of laughs? Black Dirt Theater has you covered.

For two weekends, the theater will present a classic holiday tale on stage — “A Christmas Story.”

“A Christmas Story” follows Ralphie, a 9-year-old boy in the 1940s, who wishes to get his hands on a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. The story is narrated by an adult Ralphie, looking back on the events leading up to the holiday.

The cast of 23, mostly children, includes a mix of locals and out-of-towners, a range of experience and even some who haven’t seen the movie, stage manager Niki Johnson said. The role of Ralphie will be played by seasoned Black Dirt Theater actor and middle school student, Luke Holmes.

The stage adapted show follows the original closely, Johnson said. The performance will present memorable scenes from the movie like meeting Santa Claus at the department store and the father’s prized leg lamp.

“It’s a challenge to do a story that everyone knows,” Johnson said. “But some parts will be like a new experience because the kids add their own life to it.”

The show will be performed at the Hastings High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8. Tickets are available online at blackdirttheater.com. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students 17 and under.