Take3 at The Phipps



HUDSON -- Pop, jazz, movie themes, and classical selections will be performed by the virtuosic piano trio Take3 at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Lindsay Deutsch, violin; Lila Yang, cello; and Van-Ahn Nguyen, piano, are Take3. They said that their rigorous classical training at Colburn School and The Juilliard School has ignited their passion for musical exploration and is aiding them in revolutionizing the piano trio experience.

The members have appeared in major music venues such as Disney Hall, Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Venice Performing Arts Center, and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $22 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps Center at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Ballroom dance party is Feb. 15

HUDSON — Ballroom dance parties are offered on the first and third Saturday of every month October through May and the third Saturday of every month June through September, from 7-10 p.m., in the dance studio.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. The tango and cha cha will be featured Feb. 1. The waltz and East Coast swing will be taught Feb. 15. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.