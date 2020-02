WOODBURY — The Shades of Gray Quartet delivered a singing Valentine to Colleen Halley at Caribou in Woodbury. Members Walt Ogburn ,Steve Plocher, Ron House and Joe Lundequam made at least half a dozen stops on their Valentine's Day tour of the area.

They joined five other quartets who traversed Minnesota and Wisconsin to deliver pop up performances on Valentine's Day. The groups were promoting their barbershop harmony club, the Croix Chordsmen Chorus in the St. Croix Valley.