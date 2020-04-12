RED WING -- With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a quarantine that could stretch into months, Richard DeVoe is here to keep your minds busy.

DeVoe's store Fair Trade Books is closed -- although the staff will process orders and send them directly to your home -- but he wants to make sure people's reading needs are still met. He picked four books that he encourages all ages to seek out during their quarantine.

"The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank

A timeless story about the strength of the human spirit is a "must read" from DeVoe.

While the COVID-19 quarantine doesn't compare to the horrific conditions Anne Frank and her family suffered during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in the 1940s, DeVoe said the pandemic makes this a terrific re-read for those who first read it in grade school.

The book is a collection of Frank's diary entries while her family was hiding for years avoiding Nazi forces.

"The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck

A tale about economic dislocation is a classic in DeVoe's mind.

The book follows the Joad family during the Great Depression as they try to leave Oklahoma and find a new life in California.

A frequently read book in high school, DeVoe called "The Grapes of Wrath" a story of resiliency in the face of one of the most devastating times in United States history.





CONTINUE READING: RiverTown Reads book club

"Riding Shotgun" by Paul Schaefer

The debut novel from Hager City author Paul Schaefer is a "terrific book" about family and loss, DeVoe says.

"Riding Shotgun" tells the story of Mary, an 80-year-old woman going to see her sister one last time. When Mary hits the road in her deceased husband's Lincoln she brings Mike, a unique passenger to say the least.

Schaefer, a frequent guest of Fair Trade Books, received acclaim and awards for his book.

"The Cartographer of No Man's Land" by P.S. Duffy

When Rochester native P.S. Duffy isn't writing about neuroscience for Mayo Clinic, she's writing about World War I in "The Cartographer of No Man's Land."

The book follows Angus trying to track down his brother-in-law in London during the Great War. While Angus is in combat, his son must deal with his Nova Scotia village's increasing hostility and grief.

"Everything about this book is good," DeVoe said, remarking at the book's great plot and characters.

For more information, call 651-800-2030 or email fairtradebooksrw@gmail.com.



