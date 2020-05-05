2020 High School art exhibit is virtual

HUDSON -- The virtual 2020 Area High School Art Exhibition organized by The Phipps Center for the Arts is now available to view online. All high school age students in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota were encouraged to submit one original artwork to be included in this show. T

here were 89 students from 11 high schools, including two home school students, who participated. The high schools represented are Clear Lake, Glenwood City, Hudson, New Auburn, New Richmond, Osceola, Somerset, St. Croix Falls, St. Croix Preparatory, Stillwater, and Woodbury.

There are three ways to watch the video, on YouTube, at Phips.org and on Facebook.

For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at ashartin@ThePhipps.org.

Spirit of St. Croix application extended

HUDSON -- Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival, organized by The Phipps Center for the Arts and the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. This juried art fair features 90 artists with fine art and traditional crafts for sale and draws more than 10,000 visitors. This year’s event will take place Sept. 26-27 in Lakefront Park.

The initial deadline was May 1 and the second deadline has been extended to June 1. Applications received after this date will be considered until the fair is full.

An application is available at ThePhipps.org or artists can apply through Zapplication.org.

For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, ext. 103.

St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour goes online

The 2020 Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour will not be taking place in Minnesota at the seven host studios this year. After much discussion weighing safety logistics, and the critical need for social distancing, the Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour will launch an online tour this year.

The online tour will offer web sales and virtual shopping appointments with host and guest artists on the Tour weekend dates, May 8-10, 2020.

The online tour will be found at minnesotapotters.com , the Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour website. It will consist of:

● A list of participating potters with contact information for shoppers to set up virtual appointments. You can chat with artists, see their work and studios, and purchase pottery using video chat.

● A list of participating potters web shops, where a robust selection of beautiful pieces will be published en masse for sale on May 8 at 10 a.m.