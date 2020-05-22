RF Community Theatre presents online show

RIVER FALLS -- The River Falls Community Theatre is offering “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine.” The show will be available to watch May 23-24 and May 30-31 on Youtube.

The comedy features 22 local actors. The show is free to watch, but donations are appreciated.

Learn more about River Falls Community Theatre at rfcommunitytheatre.org.

Virtual summer dance classes

HUDSON -- Virtual summer dance technique classes for children and teens begin June 1 and continue through August at The Phipps Center for the Arts. Classes in ballet, Hip Hop, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and tap will be offered online. All instructors are experienced as both educators and performers.

In addition, there are virtual auditions for both The Phipps Dance Company and the Junior Dance Company in May and June.

Class descriptions, dates, times, and fees as well as audition information may be found at The Phipps.org.

Virtual summer theater camps

Two virtual theater camps culminating in productions for public audiences will be offered this summer by The Phipps Center for the Arts.

“The Princess King” Theater Camp, for students entering grades 7-9, will be offered by Tami Provencher Monday-Friday, July 6-17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch break at noon each day. Princess Genevieve begs her father to let her lead the kingdom, but the king decides to hold a contest to find the next king. Outraged that she has been reduced to a trophy for the winner, Genevieve comes up with a plan to enter the contest herself.“The Princess King” will be rehearsed and performed from home from via password protected Zoom video conferencing.

Family and friends will be able to attend a live performance via Zoom on the final day, Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m.

The class fee is $279, and the maximum enrollment is 17.

“The Spell of Sleeping Beauty” Theater Camp, for students entering grades 5 and 6, will be offered by Charles Fraser Monday-Friday, July 27 through Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to noon each day. Prince Alexander must overcome a wall of thorns, a false princess, and the frightening Dark Knight in order to rescue Princess Briar-Rose and the entire court from the sleeping spell of the wicked witch Evilina.

Summer campers will rehearse and perform a small production of “The Spell of Sleeping Beauty” from home via password protected Zoom video conferencing.

Family and friends will be able to attend a live performance via Zoom on the final day, Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

The class fee is $279, and the maximum enrollment is 24. Registrations may be made by going online to ThePhipps.org or by calling 715.386.2305.

Virtual art exhibit feature regional artists

The Galleries at The Phipps Center for the Arts remain closed in response to the health threats posed by the coronavirus, but there is a virtual show of the artwork that had been scheduled for exhibition this month and into June.

The artists featured are Teresa Audet (Minneapolis), Casey Beck (St. Paul), Becca Cerra (Minneapolis), Jeffrey Hansen (St. Paul), Marty Harris (St. Louis Park), and Greg Lecker (Minneapolis). Also included is a special exhibit of artwork by youth from Costa Rica presented in partnership with Tropical Wings (tropicalwings.org).

This virtual exhibit can be found on The Phipps Center for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website, ThePhipps.org.

For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305 ext. 103.