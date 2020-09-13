HUDSON -- The Phipps Center for the Arts has announced its programming lineup for the year, with new safety measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The center reopened on Friday, Sept. 11, following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and local and health state officials, according to a news release.

“We are ecstatic to welcome people back into the building,” Executive Director Darcy Lunceford said. “The board and staff have spent many months creating a thorough COVID-19 safety plan and associated ongoing protocols to ensure that everyone visiting stays safe and feels comfortable.

The center’s full safety plan can be found on its website at thephipps.org/safety-protocols.

Programming will vary between in-person and virtual options. It includes gallery exhibitions, theatrical performances, dance and a variety of classes and workshops.

“We know that coming in person is not the best choice for everyone, and we encourage those with more risk factors to stay home and be safe,” Lunceford said. “We are working diligently to provide virtual options for the in-person programming as well so that everyone can participate.”

Some of the 2020 programming includes:

The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order

When brothers Jake and Will Grimm cannot agree on a script, they end up in a fight — pages are swapped and plots are intermingled — it’s a complete mess. The Children’s Theater production will premiere 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, on the River Channel. It will be available for viewing on the River Channel and The Phipps Youtube channel after Oct. 9.

Bullets on Broadway - A virtual mystery party

It’s opening night of Murder in the First on Broadway, and nerves are high. The cast and crew are all a buzz backstage with the excitement of the lights, the sounds — and the dead body of a big-shot Broadway Producer, shot in the back, center stage before the curtain rises. Can you figure out who the murderer is? Join The Phipps for this thrilling, interactive mix of theater, improv, and whodunnit, featuring members of The Phipps community theater in residence in, potentially, killer roles. A Drama Council production. Held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 at thephipps.org.

A Christmas Carol: Radio Show

It's Christmas Eve, and with the actors snowed in and unable to make it to the studios of WXMS for the live radio performance of A Christmas Carol, the lone sound effects person decides to take the audience through the classic tale themself. In an impressive and amusing feat, this telling is performed as a 1940s radio play with one person providing all of the characters' voices and sound effects. In-person performances Nov. 6 through Dec. 6. Tickets are $25 at thephipp.org soon. Masks are required for audience members. Seating will be limited and socially-distanced.

The galleries

On exhibit through Oct. 18 are a series of on-person exhibits of original work by regional artists. They include mixed media and kinetic fantasy and inner landscapes by Joseph Haid of Hudson; dry pastel by Linda Ricklefs Buadry of St. Paul; watercolors by Marie Panlener of St. Paul; graphite drawings by Steph Kunze of Minneapolis; and acrylic paint by Children of Africa Hope Mission School with Liz Malanaphy of Hudson.

In-person galleries are open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Virtual walk-throughs are also available at thephipps.org.

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival online marketplace

Although the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival has been canceled this year because of COVID- 19, The Phipps is launching an online marketplace featuring the artists you would have met at this juried event with a wide variety of original artwork for sale — pottery, paintings,photography, jewelry, glass, wood and much more. Each artist will have a full profile with photos and videos of their work and creative process for you to get to know them, just like going to their tent at the show. As we look forward to hosting an in-person event next year, The Phipps is excited to create this marketplace to support the artists and give you the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art. Marketplace opens on Sept. 26 ThePhippsMarket.org

A full list of upcoming programming is available at thephipps.org.