RED WING -- Writers, a musician and a filmmaker will be at Tower View during October, the final month of the residency season at the Anderson Center for Interdisciplinary Studies. It is the program’s final month for 2020.

During the pandemic, the center is playing host to three artists at a time, and is taking other steps such as enhanced cleaning protocols, indoor mask use and distancing.

This month’s residents all are from the Twin Cities. One writer and the musician will stay for all of October; the filmmaker and a young adult novelist each will stay for two weeks.

Each will offer a community engagement activity outdoors, in a small group and/or online.

Junauda Petrus-Nasah

Writer, filmmaker, performance artist

Junauda Petrus-Nasah’s debut young-adult novel, “The Stars and the Blackness Between Them,” received the Coretta Scott King Book Award. While in Red Wing, she will work on adapting the book into a screenplay. Petrus-Nasah also will spend time with her second novel, “Black Circus,” and will work on a film piece titled “The Erotics of Abolition.”

An activist in addition to being a writer, performance artist and filmmaker, Petrus-Nasah is of Black-Caribbean descent; she was born on Dakota land. Her work centers on wildness, Black diasporic-futurism, queerness, ancestral healing and liberation.

Community service: Reading, discussion and workshop with Tower View Alternative High School language arts students

Ben Weaver

Musician, poet, letterpress printer

During his residency, Ben Weaver, who is also an endurance cyclist, will work on a new group of original songs and a poetry manuscript. He will spend time at the Anderson Center’s printing studio to create small print pieces excerpted from his manuscript and songs.

Weaver creates work that breaks down the emotional and systemic structures that separate humans from their ability to feel connections to each other and to the web of life. His songs and poems seek to dispel illusions of division, focusing instead on the wisdom found in nature.

Community service: In partnership with Red Wing Bicycle Company, Weaver and others will bike to the Sculpture Garden, where he will share acoustic music, poetry and stories.

Rini Yung Keagy

Filmmaker, moving image artist

Rini Yung Keagy plans to experiment for the first time in large format photography while she is in Red Wing Oct. 1-15. She will observe the surrounding landscape and views from the tower and will play with the staging of found objects from nature, archival objects and other items.

Her work, which is in 16mm film and video, speculates on historical and future narratives. In 2017 her film “Ordinal (SW/NE)” focused on a disease striking California’s Central Valley. Her work in progress, “North/Central,” focuses on a tract of land where her mixed-heritage Guatemalan-American father raises cattle.

Community service: Virtual presentation and discussion with Red Wing Art History Club

Kate Allen Schultz

Young adult novelist

While at Tower View Oct. 17-31, Kate Allen Schultz will be revising the manuscript for her second young adult novel, including doing research. Her debut novel, “The Line Tender” (2019) was a national bestseller and won a Minnesota Book Award this year.

Schultz, a Massachusetts native currently living in Minneapolis, believes there is a natural connection between art and science. Concerned about the state of the environment, she uses her writing to help young readers recognize that connection and the importance of biological diversity. Her experiences with beekeeping will be woven into the second novel.

Community service: A workshop with Red Wing High School honor students on using primary research in writing