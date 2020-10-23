RED WING -- “Crocus Hill Ghost Story,” postponed from earlier this year, will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Anderson Center. The one-hour program by Zeitgeist will be in the Tower View barn.

The performance is a collaboration involving Zeitgeist, a new music ensemble, with writer Cheri Johnson and narrator KrisAnne Weiss.

Described as “a macabre tale of a house possessed,” the show explores the complex relationship between two longtime friends as they experience a haunting. “A wildly evocative and colorful score” accompanies the story, officials noted.

Changes have been made because of COVID-19. Seating is physically distanced and is limited to 25% of venue capacity. Face coverings are required, and a pedestrian traffic flow route is planned to ensure distancing.

Changes have been made in the historic barn, too. Commercial self-cleaning, bi-polar air ionizers have been installed in the ductwork at the barn and common areas of the main building.

In addition, the music has been rearranged to remove the flute parts, and the film component has been eliminated.

Zeitgeist Co-Director Heather Barringer from River Falls said the story, based on the writer’s actual experiences, combined with Zeitgeist’s innovative score is “pretty spooky.”

It is the music ensemble’s third collaborative event at the Anderson Center. Barringer and Patti Cudd perform on percussion, Pat O’Keefe is on woodwinds and Nicola Melville is on piano.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 students and seniors, $5 Anderson Center members. The Tower View box office opens at 6 p.m. the day of the event for in-person ticket sales. Tickets also are available at the center in advance or by calling 651-388-2009 ext. 4 during business hours.