    Photography Club gives 2018 year-end awards

    By Hudson Newsroom Today at 10:36 a.m.
    “Ruby Throated Hummingbird” by Betty Bryan of Roberts earned first place in the Western Wisconsin Photography Club’s nature category. Submitted photo1 / 8
    Michael Waterman of New Richmond received the President’s Choice award for “Golden Gate Bridge.” Submitted photo 2 / 8
    Don Specht of Bloomington, Minn., earned first place in the color print category of the Western Wisconsin Photography Club’s 2018 recognitions with “Anhinga with Fish.” Submitted photo3 / 8
    First place in the Western Wisconsin Photography Club's creative category was given to Michael Huber, of Hudson, for “Flexible.” Submitted photo4 / 8
    Willie Gorham of Hudson received the Western Wisconsin Photography Club’s Image of the Year for 2018 with “Tobacco Farmer,” taken in Cuba. Submitted photo5 / 8
    “Snow Cross” by Fred Sobottka of Hudson received first place in the in the Western Wisconsin Photography Club’s realistic category. Submitted photo6 / 8
    The Western Wisconsin Photography Club’s People’s Choice award for 2018 went to Don Specht of Bloomington, Minn., for this image titled “Yellow Headed Blackbird.” Submitted photo7 / 8
    Steve Cole of Menomonie earned first place in the Western Wisconsin Photography Club’s mono print category for “Chicago Street View Walking About.” Submitted photo8 / 8

    The Western Wisconsin Photography has awarded its members with the top images of 2018. The club's Image of the Year was given to Willie Gorham of Hudson for "Tobacco Farmer," taken in Cuba.

    Don Specht of Bloomington, Minn., received the People's Choice award for "Yellow Headed Blackbird." Specht was also received the first place award in the color print category for "Anhinga with Fish."

    First place in the creative category was given to Michael Huber, of Hudson, for "Flexible."

    Steve Cole of Menomonie earned first place in mono print for "Chicago Street View Walking About."

    First place in nature was given to "Ruby Throated Hummingbird" by Betty Bryan of Roberts.

    "Snow Cross" by Fred Sobottka of Hudson received first place in the realistic category.

    Michael Waterman of New Richmond received the President's Choice award for "Golden Gate Bridge."

    The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and equipment and is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational and are held on the first Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts. The public is welcome to attend meetings and new members are welcome. For further information visit www.wiphotoclub.com.

