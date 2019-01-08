Photography Club gives 2018 year-end awards

Don Specht of Bloomington, Minn., received the People's Choice award for "Yellow Headed Blackbird." Specht was also received the first place award in the color print category for "Anhinga with Fish."

First place in the creative category was given to Michael Huber, of Hudson, for "Flexible."

Steve Cole of Menomonie earned first place in mono print for "Chicago Street View Walking About."

First place in nature was given to "Ruby Throated Hummingbird" by Betty Bryan of Roberts.

"Snow Cross" by Fred Sobottka of Hudson received first place in the realistic category.

Michael Waterman of New Richmond received the President's Choice award for "Golden Gate Bridge."

The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and equipment and is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational and are held on the first Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts. The public is welcome to attend meetings and new members are welcome. For further information visit www.wiphotoclub.com.