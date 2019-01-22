Batik growing as an artform at Crossings
Crossings at Carnegie is running a five-week exhibit of works by batik artists Sharon Columbus, Kim Gordon, Julie Yost, Enid Weichselbaum, Alison Emslie-Smith, Vicki Blazing and Marie Marvin. The exhibit is located in the gallery of Crossings at Carnegie, and is free for public viewing.
Contemporary batik, while owing much to the past, is markedly different from the more traditional and formal styles. For example, the artist may use etching, discharge dyeing, stencils, different tools for waxing and dyeing, wax recipes with different resist values and work with silk, cotton, wool, leather, paper or even wood and ceramics. The techniques available offer the artist the opportunity to explore the process in a flexible and exciting way.
For example, Yost focuses on surface designs such as painting, printing, embroidery, appliqué as well as hand-dyeing her fabrics.
Weichselbaum said, "I am an art quilter — loving all kinds of textures and fibers — interpreting experiences and favorite images into wall quilts."
Crossings is at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.