Batik growing as an artform at Crossings

Contemporary batik, while owing much to the past, is markedly different from the more traditional and formal styles. For example, the artist may use etching, discharge dyeing, stencils, different tools for waxing and dyeing, wax recipes with different resist values and work with silk, cotton, wool, leather, paper or even wood and ceramics. The techniques available offer the artist the opportunity to explore the process in a flexible and exciting way.

For example, Yost focuses on surface designs such as painting, printing, embroidery, appliqué as well as hand-dyeing her fabrics.

Weichselbaum said, "I am an art quilter — loving all kinds of textures and fibers — interpreting experiences and favorite images into wall quilts."

Crossings is at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.