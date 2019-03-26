Adult and child spring workshops at The Phipps in Hudson

"Work side-by-side as you make your own unique set of springtime animals out of this bright, colorful, fun and non-messy modeling clay. You can use your creations to decorate for spring, embellish a fairy garden, or for creative play," instructor Laura Burlis said.

The fee for this workshop is $21 per person, plus $7 payable to the instructor for materials.

The popular annual "Spring Clay Workshop" is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 4 and older and adults will work closely together as they learn basic hand-building techniques such as pinching, coiling and clay slab-construction to make vases, flower pots and hanging garden ornaments. The instructor will cover creations with a food-safe glaze of the participants' choosing, and then have them fired and ready to take home on Saturday, May 11 in time for Mother's Day. The fee for this workshop is $22 per person, including materials.

For more information about these classes or to enroll, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.