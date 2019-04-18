The popular orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Kristin Tjornehoj, with a rare solo appearance by one of The Irish Tenors, the PBS supergroup, will perform an outstanding program of favorites, from "Bring Him Home" to his signature interpretation of "Granada."

The SCVSO is comprised of approximately 50 members from the greater St. Croix Valley community, as well as students attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF). The ensemble explores a wide variety of repertoire. It has been fortunate to perform with outstanding local, national, and international musicians over the years.

An active guest conductor, clinician and adjudicator, Tjornehoj has served in these capacities throughout the United States and Canada, and in China, The Czech Republic, England, France, Iceland, Scotland, and Spain. She has led performance tours throughout the United States and abroad. Recent experiences include bi-annual World Music and Music Appreciation study tours in Scotland, England, and France, plus the Three Rivers Concert tour of Spain in 2014. She has served on the Shell Lake Arts Center faculty for over 15 years, where she is the director of the Concert Band Camp.

She is also a member of the League of American Orchestras, National Association for Music Education, National Band Association, and the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles. She is also active in church music as a saxophone player, pianist, and choir director.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students of any age.

Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on the first and third Saturday of every month October through May, and the third Saturday of every month June through September, from 7-10 p.m. in the dance studio.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. Country two-step and triple swing will be taught April 20. Salsa and merengue will be featured May 4. The waltz and nightclub two-step will be taught May 18. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

Values-based estate planning workshop April 24

A free values-based estate planning workshop will be offered on Wednesday, April 24, 9:30-11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

There are numerous benefits to creating a comprehensive estate plan. Advanced planning for the transfer of one's assets ensures that one's wishes are carried out. It also makes the transfer more efficient, less complicated, and less costly. Having a clear plan in place can protect loved ones from needless worry and expense, reduce transactional costs, and allow one to avoid unnecessary tax liability.

The workshop will address these frequently-asked estate planning questions:

• What estate planning documents do I need?

• How can I minimize or eliminate estate taxes?

• How can I pass stock income-tax free to my heirs?

• How can I use Roth IRAs and Roth conversions as a family legacy tool?

• What is an inherited IRA and how can I use my 401(k) and IRA to extend tax-deferred status to my children, grandchildren, and other heirs?

• How can I avoid probate?

• Do I need a trust?

• How can I most effectively include charitable gifts in my estate planning?

• How can long-term care partnership laws help protect my assets?

The workshop presenters are Dwight P. Cummins and Todd S. Gillingham. Cummins is an attorney whose primary practice focuses on long-range planning and transactions. For over 30 years, Cummins has helped his clients complete transfers of wealth that are less complicated, more efficient, and less burdened with taxes and transaction costs. He focuses on estate planning for individuals and families, using trusts, wills, and charitable planning, as well as assisting with probate and trust administration after death. He also serves on a number of nonprofit boards, including the St. Croix Valley Foundation and the Lakeview Health System, of which he is chair.

Gillingham, JD, CFP®, ChFC, is a wealth advisor with the Landmark Group with over 30 years of experience with Thrivent Financial. His responsibilities include investments, wealth management, and estate and charitable planning. Gillingham has helped Thrivent Financial representatives across the country with estate planning cases and has spoken extensively on estate and charitable planning topics. He has also served as a source on financial-planning issues for several media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal. Gillingham is the past board chair of the St. Croix Valley Foundation and The Phipps Center for the Arts.

There is no cost to attend, but please register by April 19 by contacting Pam at The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305, ext. 101, or pehrnreiter@ThePhipps.org.

Adult and child clay workshops

A Spring Clay Workshop for adults and children ages 4 and older will be offered on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Adults and children will work closely together as they learn basic hand-building techniques, such as pinching, coiling, and clay slab-construction to make vases, flower pots, and hanging garden ornaments.

The instructor will cover creations with a food-safe glaze of the participants' choosing, and then have them fired and ready to pick up and take home on Saturday, May 11 in time for Mother's Day.

The fee for this workshop is $22 per person, including materials.

'Encore!' a community celebration May 2

Everyone is invited to attend "Encore!," a community celebration, on Thursday, May 2 at The Phipps. This event was postponed because of inclement weather on April 11.

There will be an open house 5-7 p.m. with tabletop presentations by the six councils in residence at the center: Children's Theater, Dance, Drama (community theater), Music, Visual Arts, and Volunteer. This is an opportunity to find out about each council's offerings as well as how to become involved. Tours will be given every 15 minutes.

Complimentary food will be provided by Seasons Tavern as well as Urban Olive and Vine. In addition, Pier 500 gift certificates and theater tickets will be given as door prizes.

There will be a program in the main theater 7-8 p.m. to acknowledge the center's hundreds of volunteers as well as its supportive audience members. Performing arts and visual arts programming for the 2019-20 season will be announced. In addition, prize winners will be selected.

For more information about the many classes, exhibitions, plays, and concerts offered, visit ThePhipps.org, The Phipps Facebook page, call 715-386-2305, or write info@ThePhipps.org.

Experiencing Clay class

Experiencing Clay, a three-week class for teens and adults, will be offered Tuesdays, April 9-23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The instructor comments, "If you are interested in enrolling in a Pottery on the Wheel class, but are not sure you are ready to commit to eight weeks, or you want to try your hand at multiple approaches to working with clay, Experiencing Clay is a great class for you. Students will gain firsthand experience as they approach multiple facets of the ceramic-making process, including wheel-throwing, hand-building functional pottery, and creating sculptures in a variety of methods."

The fee for this class is $79, including materials.

Just Add Water summer art camp classes

Summer Art Camp classes are open for enrollment at The Phipps. The camp runs from June 17 through Aug. 9 with classes for ages 4 through teens in visual art, pottery, art & nature, theater, and dance. Fees range from $44 to $379, depending on the class.

On the schedule are several art & nature classes, including many "Just Add Water" offerings with Hudson artist and educator Liz Malanaphy. The Just Add Water experience is hands-on fun for young artists and scientists who want to learn more about the world around them, with particular focus on the St. Croix River. The classes with a theater focus are Puppets in Puddles for ages 4-7, Dehydrated Poems and Stories for ages 6-10, America's Next Top Mollusk for ages 8-12, and St. Croix's Got Talent for ages 6-10. Others include St. Croix RiverFest: Deluxe River Exploration for ages 8-14, BEE the Change with Plantables for ages 8-12), River Fashion — Birds of a Feather for ages 6-10, St. Croix Sleuths for ages 4-7, and Tiny Drops for ages 4-7.

Malanaphy has taught Just Add Water art & nature classes at The Phipps for eight years. She is a mother of five who has worked with hundreds of students through the Hudson Destination Imagination program and various other community projects.

Dance intensives this summer

Dance technique intensives and workshops will be offered by Leta Triebold, Greta Lewis, and Stephanie Campbell this summer.

Triebold will offer ballet intensives on six Thursdays, June 27 through Aug. 8, with no class July 4: 1-2 p.m. for ages 7-9 for $66, 2-3 p.m. for ages 9-12 for $66, and 3-4:30 p.m. for ages 13 and older for $99.

Triebold has been dancing professionally since graduating high school, performing with Continental Ballet, St. Paul Ballet, Ballet Minnesota, Metropolitan Ballet, and Minneapolis Ballet Dancers.

Lewis will teach the following workshops Monday-Wednesday, July 22-24: tap for students entering second and third grade 1-1:45 p.m. for $25, tap for students entering fourth and fifth grade 1:45-2:30 p.m. for $25, and jazz for students entering fourth and fifth grades 2:30-3:15 p.m. for $25.

Lewis has been a dance instructor for over 10 years. She has taught at The Phipps since 2015 and is a director of The Phipps Junior Dance Company alongside Mackenzie Lewis. Greta has a B.S. in Elementary Education and a minor in Dance Education from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is a company member of The Phipps Dance Theater and has performed with them for seven seasons.

Campbell will teach the following workshops Monday-Thursday, July 22-25: Ballet Tutu Fun for students entering kindergarten and first grade 9-11 a.m. for $95, Introduction to Jazz for students entering second and third grade 11:15 a.m. to noon for $33, and Introduction to Lyrical for students entering third & fourth grade noon-12:45 p.m. for $33.

Campbell graduated with a B.F.A. in Dance from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She has been involved with dance productions at The Phipps Center as a dancer and choreographer since 2004. This will be her 14th season teaching dance at the center, and her 13th season being involved with The Phipps Dance Company in a variety of roles — this season as associate director.

Campbell will also teach the following lyrical workshops Monday-Wednesday, July 29-31: 9-10 a.m. for high school students for $33 and 10-11 a.m. for middle school students for $33.

Lewis will also teach the following jazz workshops Monday-Wednesday, July 29-31:

11 a.m. to noon for middle school students for $33 and 12 noon-1 p.m. for high school students for $33.

Tai chi on Thursday mornings

Tai chi classes will continue on Thursdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Andrew Weil, M.D., often seen on PBS and a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, states, "I view tai chi as an effective form of mental and physical stimulation, and very beneficial for overall health. Like yoga, tai chi is a reliable method of stress reduction and relaxation, and it promotes flexibility, balance, and good body awareness. It is pleasing to watch and perform, and as [a recent] study suggests, it may be the best type of exercise to reduce the risk of injury from falls among seniors."

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan. Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes.

Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend. To enroll, send the fee to The Phipps Center, 109 Locust Street, Hudson, WI 54016, call 715.386.2305 to register with any credit card, go online to ThePhipps.org, or stop by the center.