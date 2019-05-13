Summer art camp clay classes at The Phipps

Fees range from $44 to $379, depending on the class. Several classes offer students the opportunity to work with clay.

In the Pottery on the Wheel classes for students ages 7-12, students learn basic techniques of throwing pottery on the wheel to create cups and bowls, and finish them in a variety of fun ways. These classes are offered weekly and meet Monday through Wednesday and Friday. The fee for this class is $89.

Fun with Clay classes for ages 4-6 are offered during the weeks of June 17 and Aug. 5. In these fun classes, which meet Monday through Wednesday, students are encouraged to use their imagination as they explore the nature of clay and discover how it can be shaped into a variety of forms. The fee for this class is $59.

Teen Pottery on the Wheel is offered the weeks of June 17, July 15 and Aug. 5. This class will cover basic bowls and more advanced vase and lidded forms using a variety of glaze decorating techniques. All skill levels are encouraged to take this class, which meets Monday through Wednesday and Friday. The fee for this class is $99.

Adult with Child Pottery on the Wheel classes are a favorite offering of Summer Art Camp. In these classes, adults with children ages 7-12 learn basic techniques of throwing pottery on the wheel together. These classes are offered the weeks of July 8, July 15, and July 22 and meet Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The fee for this class is $79 per person.

For more information, go to ThePhipps.org. For a printed catalog, call 715-386-2305 to have one mailed to you, or stop by the center to pick up a copy.