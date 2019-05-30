New exhibit opens at The Phipps

"I am driven by a curiosity to see how people react when their traditional environment is disrupted, or unfamiliar, prompting viewers to slow down and contextualize their surroundings," Kovatch said in his artist description.

Erika Ritzel and Laura Andrews, both of Minneapolis, present a mixed media collection at the galleries.

"Photographing and collecting/arranging become ways of dealing with impermanence, change and mortality," Ritzel said in her description.

"My work is culled primarily from collections of objects and ephemera originally owned or created by family members, or collection of imagery created over time related to them," Andrews said.

Kelly O'Brien of St. Paul presented a mixed media installation in the second story of The Phipps Galleries.

"By using construction materials I use on my house, a familiar space is replicated. I abstract my mental space at the same time as my interior space, and meld them to describe my state of mind," said O'Brien in her artist description.

Oil paintings by Patty Voje of St. Paul fill the space of the overlook gallery.

"My approach is painterly: large brushes loaded with paint that is loosely laid down," Voje said of her cow-themed work. "The challenge is trying to capture the emotion on a cow's face or the mood of a day in as few brush strokes as possible."

Charley (C.B.) Murphy of Marine on St. Croix presents a variety of paintings and magical objects in his exhibit in the Riverview Gallery.

"Painting is a way I connect with human history but also a private meditation on consciousness," he said in an artist description.

Samuel Robertson presentes mixed media painting in the atrium and lobby of The Phipps.

"I paint about our nearsighted appetites for comfort, power, love, and enlightenment, while exploring the human spirit in all its glory as it contrasts against our self-destructive tendencies to exploit each other and the natural world," said Robertson in a description.

The galleries are open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m.